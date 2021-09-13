The Cranbrook Community Forest Society (CCFS) is calling out for volunteers to help with the removal of about one kilometre of old barbed wire fencing.

The CCFS is partnering with Kootenay Orienteering Club and East Kootenay Backcountry Horsemen to organize the removal.

“Some of the old fencing in there has fallen down and become a hazard for wildlife and humans for those who are going around that area,” said Joseph Cross, President of the Cranbrook Community Forest Society.

The old fence will be removed to help facilitate the construction of a new trail.

“We’re going to be putting in a new trail out there called the Pod Racer trail. It’s going to be about another eight kilometres added in there,” said Cross. “The fence will run along part of our trail, so we decided we’d like to have that removed.”

Those looking to volunteer are asked to register in advance so organizers have an idea of how many people will be there.

“We don’t need a huge crowd but we do need people who don’t mind doing this type of work,” said Cross.

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. on Sunday, September 26th at the Padawan Trailhead, near the Fort Steele/Fernie junction on Highway 3. Directions can be found below.

Safety equipment for the job will be sturdy boots, work gloves and water. Volunteers can also bring their own tools and a small bucket to deposit staples or nails.