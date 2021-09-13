A new accessible playground is on the horizon for Amy Woodland Elementary School thanks to funding from the provincial government.

BC officials said the school will receive $165,000 to build the equipment over the next year.

In total, 60 schools will each receive the same amount of money from the provincial Playground Equipment Program, totalling about $10-million.

“Students are more focused in class when outdoor play is part of their school routine, and they learn important life skills like co-operation and patience while improving their major motor skills,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education. “Doubling our playground fund investment helps support students, staff, families and communities, and takes the fundraising burden off parents so they can spend more time playing with their children.”

The structures will include accessible components, such as ground cover, ramps and/or transfer platforms that connect to the play structure, to ensure a place for all students to play.

“Playgrounds encourage physical activity and healthy lifestyles while also encouraging children to share. They are a key factor in children’s development and learning as they help them develop conflict resolution skills and overcome challenges. Playing outside is also known to help reduce anxiety, improve focus and enhance student attention spans,” said B.C. Government officials.