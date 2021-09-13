The B.C. Government’s vaccine card program is in effect as of Monday, requiring the public to show proof of vaccine before engaging in some activities.

As of September 13th, people must have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to take part in indoor events, visit dine-in restaurants pubs, bars and lounges, movie theatres, casinos, gyms and fitness centres and taking part in indoor group activities.

Cards or some other kind of proof of vaccination will also be needed from people visiting from outside of B.C.

Proof of vaccination is not required for retail and grocery stores, hairdressers and barbers, banks, and worship services, among other places.

Those between 12 and 18 years old will not need to show their ID, but those 19 and up will have to present their card alongside one piece of government-issued photo identification.

B.C. Government officials said tickets may be issued to individuals, owners and operators of locations and event organizers for violating the Provincial Health Office orders.

Residents will be required to have at least one dose, but two doses will be required starting on October 24th.

The rules may be subject to change in areas with worse COVID-19 transmission rates.

Vaccination records received at B.C. vaccine clinics or pharmacies will be valid to use instead of a vaccine card until September 27th.

Vaccine cards can be accessed online, over the phone at 1-833-838-2323 or through a Service BC office.

More: Vaccine card information ( B.C. Government)

More: Vaccine card access page (B.C. Government)