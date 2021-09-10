The Cranbrook vaccine clinic will be moving to the Tamarack Mall on Monday, September 13th, 2021.

Interior Health officials said the clinic will be located at the mall entrance by the Dollar Store across from Carters.

The clinic will be open for drop-ins from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m on September 13th and on the 14th, booked appointments will resume.

The clinic will be open Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:55 p.m..

Interior Health said the clinic will be close on September 30th for National Truth and Reconciliation Day. Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for immunization.

People are eligible for their second dose 28 days after receiving their first dose.