Sparwood Search and Rescue was tasked with helping an injured rider after he was thrown from his horse in the north end of the Flathead River Valley.

SAR members met with a STARS helicopter and assisted crews to locate, access, stabilize the injured man.

SAR officials said the area is very remote with few people and zero cellular service, so it’s important people plan properly.

Officials said the man was part of a large group of riders who were able to stabilize him until crews arrived.

The group was also equipped with a satellite emergency notification device capable of two-way texting, leading to a faster response time from crews.