Advance polling opens for 2021 federal election

Advance polling opens on Friday, giving voters a chance to cast their ballots early for the 2021 federal election.

Polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. over the weekend and on Monday.

Elections Canada said voters can go to their assigned station, which can be found on a voter information card.

Constituents can also find their polling station by using Elections Canada’s Voter Information Service.

More: Voter Information Service (Elections Canada)

In Kootenay-Columbia, voters have five options: Conservative incumbent Rob Morrison, Green candidate Rana Nelson, the NDP’s Wayne Stetski, Robin Goldsbury with the Liberals and Sarah Bennett with the PPC.

After early polling closes, voters can cast their ballots on general voting day, which is set for September 20th.

Candidate profiles can be found below:

Sarah Bennett has yet to respond to a request for an interview.