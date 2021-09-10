Cranbrook RCMP have arrested a man who allegedly stole a red Pontiac Grand Prix in Waterloo Ontario and was with a missing youth.

Cranbrook RCMP said they were notified that the suspect may be in the Cranbrook area.

Members of Cranbrook general duty, Enhanced Response Unit, police dog service and BC Highway patrol attempted to stop the driver downtown, but the driver fled.

The car was eventually stopped in the Southview area after it collided with two police vehicles and damaged two properties.

Cranbrook RCMP said the man tried to flee on foot but was taken down by Police Service Dog Jerry and taken into custody.

The Cranbrook RCMP will be working closely with the other police agencies.