Due to limits on the number of people allowed to attend games indoors, tickets will not be sold to the general public in September.

Currently, organized indoor events are capped at 50 people, set by the Provincial Health Officer and Interior Health Medical Health Officers.

Kimberley Dynamiters staff said just the amount of volunteers needed to operate games for the public would almost exceed that number.

“We are hoping with everyone taking all the precautions they can, we will see the restrictions lifted sooner than later and be able to have the public back in the rink for the games,” said Dynamiters staff.

The Kimberley Dynamiters’ first pre-season game is against the Fernie Ghostriders on September 17th, 2021.