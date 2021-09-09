News Trail RCMP asking partygoers to remain clothed SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff September 9, 2021 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Trail RCMP had to respond to a report of several naked men streaking down a road in the 3800 block of Woodland Drive. Police say the incident happened around 11:00 p.m. on September 3rd, 2021. According to Trail RCMP, the men reportedly came from a party happening in the area. Patrols were conducted, but police found no streakers. The RCMP is urging partygoers to keep their clothes on and to refrain from disturbing the neighbourhood. Tags: RCMPTrail