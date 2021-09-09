Trail RCMP had to respond to a report of several naked men streaking down a road in the 3800 block of Woodland Drive.

Police say the incident happened around 11:00 p.m. on September 3rd, 2021.

According to Trail RCMP, the men reportedly came from a party happening in the area.

Patrols were conducted, but police found no streakers.

The RCMP is urging partygoers to keep their clothes on and to refrain from disturbing the neighbourhood.