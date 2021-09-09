Prentice Park and James White Park in Fernie have been damaged by vehicles driving through the grass.

The City of Fernie posted a pair of pictures on social media of what appears to be tire tracks that have torn up grass on the park’s soccer field.

City officials said damage such as this can impact the safety of these spaces, which are regularly used by sporting groups, residents and students.

“Vandalism not only costs taxpayers’ money; but also pulls staff away from other initiatives, and can sometimes result in the closure of amenities,” said Fernie officials.

Residents are asked to report any vandalism to the local RCMP detachment.