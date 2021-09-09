Avalanche assistant coach, Rhiannon Paterson has been selected to participate in the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association’s (CCAA) Female Apprentice Coach Program (FACP).

COTR officials said the program is aimed at supporting female student-athletes who plan on coaching.

Paterson will be mentored by Avalanche women’s coach, Bryan Fraser.

“I am thrilled to be selected for this program,” Paterson said. “Bryan is an impressive coach and former athlete with extensive volleyball and coaching knowledge. To be able to stand alongside him and learn his techniques is a very exciting opportunity.”

Fraser said he is looking forward to the opportunity of mentoring Paterson.

“Rhiannon’s passion for volleyball and her determination to help athletes reach their potential is contagious to myself and the athletes,” he said.

“She has a unique way of motivating athletes and getting them to believe in their own abilities. She has extensive volleyball experience, and I am impressed with how she views and analyses the game. We’ve always worked well together, and I look forward to having her embrace a more substantial role in the 2021-22 season.”

COTR officials said they are always looking for new opportunities to have more female coaches in the sport and to provide a better coaching experience for students.

“We are thrilled to be able to participate in the CCAA Female Apprentice Coach program and are excited to welcome Rhiannon as our apprentice coach,” said Cori Andrichuk Student Life and Athletics Manager. “We look forward to seeing her work together with Coach Fraser and with our women’s volleyball team.”

Both the women’s and men’s volleyball teams will be returning to competition on November 5th, 2021 after having the last season sidelined by COVID-19.