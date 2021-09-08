The District of Invermere will be jet rodding sewer lines from September 13th to 17th, 2021.

The locations will be from the Downtown area East of 10th Avenue and North of 13th Street and Tunnacliffe Heights.

District staff said the project is necessary to make sure the quality of the sewer system is maintained.

It is recommended that residents leave toilet seats down during the operation.

Anyone with questions can contact the district office at 250-342-9281.