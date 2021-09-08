A tree at Idlewild Park that was chewed down by a beaver. (Supplied by Kareen Peters)

The City of Cranbrook will work to relocate a pesky beaver who has been chewing on trees in the Idlewild Park area.

City officials said the animal will be safely moved after it has caused ecological damage to the park.

The beaver has chipped away at several trees in the wetland over the past several months.

Cranbrook staff noted that the animal has overcome the City’s mitigation efforts, including wire fencing, to get a bite at the trees.

“As a precautionary measure, and before further erosion or creek-related issues occur, the City has hired a local trapper to safely relocate the animal,” said City officials.

A floating trap will be set up over the coming weeks to allow the beaver to be safely moved from Idlewild Park to its new home.