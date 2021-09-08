Interior Health has reported an outbreak at Joseph Creek Village in Cranbrook, with eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the facility.

According to the health authority, four residents and four staff members have been infected.

The outbreak was first declared at the facility operated by Golden Life Management on Friday.

The entire Interior Health region currently has 1,714 active cases, after 161 new infections were reported on Tuesday.

IH has 61 patients being treated for COVID-19 in its hospitals, 43 of them are in intensive care.