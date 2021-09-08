Parking and pedestrian access will likely be limited occasionally as Phase 1 of Invermere’s Downtown Revitalization project begins.

District officials said work officially kicked off on Tuesday and will continue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays until it is completed, which is expected to be mid-November.

While parking and foot traffic may be impacted, Invermere officials do not anticipate any full closures for vehicles or pedestrians.

Construction will add a number of amenities, such as public seating areas, street trees, improvements to safety and accessibility, new lighting, and curb and sidewalk replacement, among others.

The entirety of the project has been funded through grants from various sources.

“No direct District of Invermere general taxation revenue is being used on this project. The funding sources do have overlapping scope for some key elements as there are specific elements and timelines associated with each funding source that this project will achieve,” said Invermere officials.

The District received a total of $1,328,000 from three grants to complete the project. Columbia Basin Trust supplied $500,000, a BC Tourism Dependent Communities grant gave $700,000 and another from Resort Municipality Initiative gave $128,000 to the project.