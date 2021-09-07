Across the area, students are returning to school, but it’s not a complete return to normal.

Dave Hill, Principal at Mount Baker Secondary School said the first day looked different this year with students arriving in the afternoon while staff had a morning meeting.

“The main thing we did was going over what are the safety protocols because the staff just needed a reminder and the plan for the day.”

Hill said the first day back is really to let the kids get back into the routine and prepare to fully get started the next day.

“On Tuesday, really it’s focused on getting your timetables and finding out where you’re going. We spend more time with the Grade 10’s because they’re new in the building,” said Hill. “So we’ll have a virtual assembly with them, show them where their classes are and give them a feel for how the school runs.”

Hill added that the restrictions this year will be closer to a return to normal compared to last school year.

“We did have the Interior Health regulations and the notion that masks are mandatory, but we knew that was coming. Compared to the Spring when we left, it’s a little looser than it was. Most of the kids will be familiar with the routine.”

with the looser restrictions, sports and other extracurricular activities will be allowed to return but are subject to change.

“This year we will be able to have some of the extracurricular things including sports, but things could change if the situation changes and if we have to adjust to new rules we will,” said Hill.