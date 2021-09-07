The B.C. government is launching a digital or printed vaccine card that will show the stage cardholders are at in their COVID-19 vaccine progress.

Provincial officials said the card will conveniently allow people to securely show their proof of vaccination at higher risk events and settings.

The province said this will help increase vaccinations, protect people and help keep businesses open.

“Getting vaccinated means we can bring people back together and do more, safely, and with confidence that we’re not putting those who aren’t fully vaccinated at risk,” said Premier John Horgan.

“We have made the BC Vaccine Card easy for people to get, and easy for businesses to check at a glance. The card is a significant step in getting our economy running on all cylinders, and returning to social events safely with the confidence that those around us are also fully vaccinated.”

People can get their vaccine card at gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard and save a digital copy to their phone or print a hard copy to present along with their government-issued photo ID.

“The BC Vaccine Card is a show of confidence,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “It says in our pandemic — when doing the right thing to stop the spread is the mandate we all share in — that we’re doing the right thing by being vaccinated. That we’re making the best choices. That right now, especially with a surge in cases primarily in groups of unvaccinated people, we’re doing exactly what’s required to save lives.”

The government will be releasing a QR code reader app for businesses that will launch closer to September 13th, 2021.

By September 13th, one vaccination will be required for various activities, including restaurants, sporting events and concerts and two doses will be needed by October 24th, 2021.

“Getting vaccinated is the proven choice to protect ourselves and the people around us. The requirement for proof of vaccine will make our communities safer and also ensure that events and gatherings are safer for all of us,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer.

“I encourage everyone to get their BC Vaccine Card to protect their community, support their local businesses and each other.”

People that don’t have access to a computer can print off a copy by calling 1 833 838-2323 at the Get Vaccinated call centre or by visiting a Service BC Centre.