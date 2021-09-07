The Cranbrook RCMP is looking for a suspect who allegedly damaged several vehicles on the 100-block of 6th Avenue South.

Police received a call on August 21st, 2021that several vehicles in the area had their mirrors damaged or cracked as a result of being hit.

After canvassing the area, police obtained a video of a vehicle being damaged at around 2:40 a.m..

“We are asking people to take a look at the video and see if they are able to identify the suspect who is kicking the mirror on the vehicle parked on the roadway,“ says Cst Katie Forgeron, media liaison with the Cranbrook RCMP. “Several vehicles were subject to damage from this individual”.

Cranbrook RCMP is asking anyone with information on the identity of the person in the video to contact police at 250-489-3471.