Vancouver police have issued a warning after a Cranbrook resident has been released from custody and may pose a threat to those who associate with him.

According to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), 39-year-old Ronald Campbell was released on Friday. Police officials said the public should be cautious, as those who associate with him may be at an “increased risk of being exposed to violence.”

“Investigators from VPD’s Task Force Threshold believe that Campbell is currently involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” said Constable Tania Visintin, VPD.

A stolen vehicle was spotted in Surrey by Metro Vancouver Transit Police on August 14th. Officers found a loaded handgun during their investigation of the vehicle.

“As a result of some excellent police work, MVTP officers were able to recommend four firearm-related charges against Campbell to Crown counsel,” said Visintin.

The man has since been released on strict court-imposed conditions.