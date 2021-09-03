Interior Health is partnering with School Districts to provide at-school COVID-19 immunization clinics for students, staff, and teachers.

“Keeping schools open and safe is vital for the social and emotional well-being of students,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Education Minister.

“We must all come together to keep students and school staff safe and the best way to do that is to get vaccinated. If you have yet to get your first or second dose of the vaccine, your time is now.”

Interior Health officials said all students and staff eligible for a shot will be able to walk in and receive a first or second dose.

The Clinics will occur throughout September as students get back to school.

Schools will be promoting clinics and they will be updated on Interior Health’s website.