Voters will have a number of options to cast their ballots, with early voting, mail-in ballots and election offices on offer.

Elections Canada advises that Canadians should plan ahead, as voting during the COVID-19 pandemic may take longer than it has in the past. The agency also said that you should choose a voting option that is most convenient for you.

Information on your assigned voting station can be found on the voter registration card which will be sent out to eligible residents.

According to Elections Canada, early polling opens on Friday, September 10th and runs until the 13th. Polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. Voters can go to their assigned station to cast their ballot.

Another option for constituents is to vote by mail. Packages can be requested from Elections Canada through a link found below. If you wish to vote by mail, or are a Canadian citizen voting from abroad, you must request a mail-in ballot by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14th.

More: Vote by mail application (Elections Canada)

Ballots can also be deposited directly to any Elections Canada office until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14th. Offices are open every day at different times: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

There are two Elections Canada offices in Kootenay-Columbia:

Cranbrook: 200-100 Cranbrook Street North

Nelson: 5th Floor -310 Ward Street

Lastly, Canadians can, of course, cast their votes on election day, which is set for September 20th. Polling stations will be open at various times in each time zone:

Pacific Time: 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

Mountain Time: 7:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

More: Robin Goldsbury hoping to take MP position for the Liberal Party (Aug 19, 2021)

More: Rob Morrison looks to keep MP position (Aug 18, 2021)

More: NDP seeking to retake Kootenay-Columbia with Wayne Stetski (Aug 24, 2021)

More: Rana Nelson representing Green Party in Kootenay-Columbia (Aug 23, 2021)