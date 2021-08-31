Patterson Hall at College of the Rockies in Cranbrook. (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

The College of the Rockies will be welcoming back students to campus starting on September 7th, 2021.

“We’re thrilled to be preparing for a full return to campus for the fall semester and look forward to once again enjoying the energy our students bring to our hallways,” said Paul Vogt, College of the Rockies’ President.

“We will continue to follow the lead of the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training and the Provincial Health Officer as we prepare to make the on-campus experience safe for everyone.”

Masks are mandatory on campus and vaccines will be required for anyone living in student housing and to access some non-essential services like the gymnasium, intercollegiate sports, intramural sports, club events or organized social gatherings.

“We maintained a mask requirement at all of our campuses through the summer months and will be keeping that requirement in place until the PHO’s order is rescinded,” Vogt added.

“Our orientation activities were planned to limit the size of gatherings and all welcome back events will stay within the 50-person limit.”

Pop-up clinics will be available at the campus gym from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on September 8th and 9th and appointments won’t be necessary.

COTR officials said students can expect some changes and updates to certain courses such as the Environmental Science Associate Degree, the Financial Services diploma, Engineering certificate, and the Business Administration, Fine Arts, and University Studies programs.