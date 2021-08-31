Ongoing road work in the Park Royal area has been the reason behind discoloured water on the north end of Cranbrook.

City officials said impacted properties include those between Highway 3 at 30th Avenue North near Sandor Rentals to Kootenay Street North and Victoria Avenue, and Highway 3 through to the top end of the Park Royal development.

“Construction crews are using a machine to pack down material as they are backfilling the road beds, which is causing the nearby water mains to vibrate, kicking up sediment and causing the discoloured water concerns of nearby residences and businesses,” said Cranbrook officials.

Construction in the area is expected to continue until the end of October, which may continue to impact customers intermittently in the area until then.

Officials said the discoloured water is not a health concern and can be dealt with by running the cold water taps until it runs clear.