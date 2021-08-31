The Columbia Valley Rockies are ready to return to the ice after the 2020-21 KIJHL season was cut short by COVID-19.

The team’s first game is scheduled for Friday, October 1st, as the Rockies take on the Kimberley Dynamiters.

Wade Dubielewicz, GM of the Rockies said they are ready and waiting for the season to start.

“We’re just really excited to get the kids back in town and get things going.”

Dubielewicz said it’s tough to know what the competition this year is going to look like because most player evaluations were done online.

“Our recruiting season was done mostly on video and I think most teams are in the same boat, so we’re not as familiar with what other teams are bringing in, but we’re extremely happy with the kids we’ve recruited.”

When players hit the ice this season, they will have to be fully vaccinated due to provincial restrictions as well as the KIJHL’s vaccine policy.

“It’s some forward-thinking from our league and I think it’s going to allow us to put a full season in,” added Dubielewicz.

