The Interior Health Cranbrook COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be moving from the Tamarack Mall entrance to the Cranbrook Health Centre, Rocky Mountain Lodge on August 31st, 2021.

Interior Health officials said the hours will be unchanged and will open for drop-ins and appointments and the move will not affect availabilities.

Times are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:0 p.m.

No appointments are necessary, so anyone living in the area that is eligible for a vaccine can walk in and receive a first or second dose.

People can get their second dose four weeks or 28 days after their first.