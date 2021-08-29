The Interior Health Cranbrook COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be moving from Parkland Middle School to the Tamarack Mall entrance by the Interior Health lab on August 30th, 2021.

Interior Health officials said the hours will be unchanged and will open for drop-ins and appointments.

Times are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:0 p.m.

No appointments are necessary, so anyone living in the area that is eligible for a vaccine can walk in and receive a first or second dose.

People can get their second dose four weeks or 28 days after their first.