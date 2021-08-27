The Village of Canal Flats. (Supplied by Columbia Basin Trust)

After it was closed on Tuesday, the Canal Flats municipal office has reopened with normal operating hours.

The office officially reopened on Thursday after the Village reported that a COVID-19 exposure closed the building earlier in the week.

It will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with an hour-long lunch break from noon to 1 p.m.

Visitors to the municipal office are required to wear a face mask when they enter.

Canal Flats can also be reached by phone at 250-349-5462 or via email at village@canalflats.ca.