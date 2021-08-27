After it was closed on Tuesday, the Canal Flats municipal office has reopened with normal operating hours.

The office officially reopened on Thursday after the Village reported that a COVID-19 exposure closed the building earlier in the week.

It will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with an hour-long lunch break from noon to 1 p.m.

Visitors to the municipal office are required to wear a face mask when they enter.

Canal Flats can also be reached by phone at 250-349-5462 or via email at village@canalflats.ca.