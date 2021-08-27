Vaccine clinics will be popping up throughout the East Kootenay for those still needing a vaccine.

No appointments are necessary, so anyone living in the area that is eligible for a vaccine can walk in and receive a first or second dose.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for a vaccine and people can get their second dose four weeks after their first shot.

The B.C. government announced proof of vaccination will be required for most non-essential activities. A first dose will be needed by September 13th and a second dose will be required by October 24th.

Locations and Times:

Cranbrook:

– Tamarack Mall, Saturday, August 28th, Friday, September 4th, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

– Tamarack Mall, Labour Day Monday, September 6th, National Day for Truth & Reconciliation Thursday, Sept 30th. 12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. *Drop-Ins Only

– College of the Rockies, Wednesday, September 8th and Thursday, September 9th,10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

– Parkland Middle School, Monday to Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays & Thursdays: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Creston:

– Creston Town Hall, Monday, August 30th, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

– Pealow’s Independent Grocer, Wednesday, September 1st, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

– Creston Valley Library, Thursday, September 2nd, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

– Creston Health Centre, Monday, Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 2:50 p.m., Wednesdays 12:30 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.

Fernie:

– Rooftop Coffee Roasters, Tuesday, August 31st, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

– Elk Valley Hospital Acute Respiratory Care Clinic Room, ongoing until September 6th. Monday, Tuesday, Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:50 p.m.

Invermere:

– Invermere Catholic Church, until September 3rd, Tuesday & Thursday: 12:30 p.m. – 3:20 p.m. Wednesday & Friday: 9:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.

– Invermere Public Health Centre, Starting September 10th, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 2:50 p.m.

Kimberley:

– Kimberley Health Centre, Monday to Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Sparwood:

– Sparwood Health Centre, Wednesdays from 9:10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.