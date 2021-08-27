(Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

Several East Kootenay municipalities, including Cranbrook and Kimberley, have followed the lead of the BC Wildfire Service and lifted the ban on campfires within city limits.

The Cities of Kimberley and Cranbrook lifted the bans as of 1 p.m. on Friday, in line with the wider lifting on restriction on Crown Land.

Kimberley officials said recreational fire pit use is permitted in accordance with its Open Burning Bylaw.

That said, fires over half a metre in any direction are still banned across the Southeast Fire Centre.

Activities that remain prohibited:

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires, which are any fires larger than half a metre.

Burn barrels and burn cages.

Air curtain burners.

Sky lanterns

Fireworks, including firecrackers.

Binary exploding targets.

