The public is being reminded to be cautious of scams after Elk Valley RCMP received reports of fraudsters targeting locals.

According to police officials, recent scams include the caller trying to convince a potential victim they are being investigated for drug possession or claiming that the caller works for “National Defence,” or a bank.

The fraudster will demand payment on a fictitious debt the potential victim is expected to pay.

Police warn that residents should not assume the number is legitimate, as computer software can replicate any phone number.

The public is also warned against sending money over the phone without taking the proper steps.

“It is very important to know that once money is sent electronically it

likely cannot be recovered,” said police officials.

RCMP said providing sensitive information over the phone should only be done through official systems and contacts.

If you believe you have been contacted by a fraudster, you are encouraged to hang up and alert the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or Service Canada about the attempted scam.