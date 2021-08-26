The Cranbrook & District Kennel Club have their show dates approved by CKC with all the events planned for the weekend approved. The shows start Thursday, August 26 through Saturday, August 28. There will be 3 All Breed, unlimited open shows, Limited Breed Shows for Groups 1 & 7 and a Limited Breed Show for European Breeds. There will be 4 Obedience and 4 Rally Trials, Friday & Saturday, August 27-28, two trials each day. There will also be Baby Puppy Classes, Veteran Classes, Juvenile Sweepstakes and Junior Handling competitions. if covid restrictions will allow, we are planning a wine and cheese get together for exhibitors on Friday evening.We are pleased that the Bull Mastiff Club of Canada is having a regional Specialty with our club as well.

* Talk with the dog owners. Judy Elliot with her Keeshound

Val with Sheepdog Marshall.

* Organizer comments from Julie Ackerman *