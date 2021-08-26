After the province announced proof of vaccination for non-essential activities, daily registrations have jumped 174.8 per cent and daily bookings have increased by 88.6 per cent.

B.C. government officials said on Monday, August 23rd, 2021, 8,909 new registrations were made and 7,347 new bookings.

“Getting vaccinated is the most important step we can all take to move out of this pandemic, and the momentum this week is positive news,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

“I am pleased that people are heeding our call to roll up their sleeve to help stop the spread of COVID-19. But there’s more work to do, and I encourage everyone to make the best choice to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community – get vaccinated.”

According to provincial officials, the significant increase has mostly been among people under the age of 40.

Over the past two days, 12,904 people under the age of 40 have registered to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, and 11,301 people under 40 have booked appointments.

Compared to the same time frame last week, where there was 4,161 registrations and 5,077 appointments booked for people under 40.

“B.C. has enough vaccines for everyone who is eligible, and there are lots of opportunities to get your shot,” said Dr. Penny Ballem, head of B.C.’s Immunization Program.

“You can walk in, book an appointment or visit any of our pop-up clinics. Get vaccinated. It’s simple, it’s convenient and it helps your community.”

The proof of vaccination order is set to begin on September 13th, 2021.