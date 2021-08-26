Cranbrook RCMP is asking residents to be on the lookout for a white Ford pickup truck that was reported as stolen.

Police said the 2003 Ford F150 was stolen from the 200-Block of Cranbrook Street North sometime overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

The truck has a front bumper with a winch, a white canopy with a ladder on top and has the business decals that say “Flexinet.”

RCMP officials said it may have B.C. license plate M-J-2-3-4-7.

Residents who spot the truck are asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).