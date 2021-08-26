News Cranbrook RCMP seeking stolen truck SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff August 26, 2021 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Cranbrook RCMP is asking residents to be on the lookout for a white Ford pickup truck that was reported as stolen. Police said the 2003 Ford F150 was stolen from the 200-Block of Cranbrook Street North sometime overnight between Wednesday and Thursday. The truck has a front bumper with a winch, a white canopy with a ladder on top and has the business decals that say “Flexinet.” RCMP officials said it may have B.C. license plate M-J-2-3-4-7. Residents who spot the truck are asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tags: CranbrookRCMP