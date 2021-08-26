City of Cranbrook water crews will be replacing a fire hydrant and valve at the corner of 4th Street South and 18th Avenue South on Saturday, August 28th.

City staff said customers on the 400 block of 18th Avenue South and the 1600 and 1700 block of 5th Street South will be without water for most of the day Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m.

The 400 block of 18th Avenue South will also be closed to traffic.

Once water service is restored, people may notice discoloured water, city staff said customers should run cold water until it runs clear.