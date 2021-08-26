Elk Valley RCMP arrested two suspects connected with multiple thefts while officers investigated an illegal camp.

Police officials said the detachment was notified of the camp along Coal Creek Road on Tuesday and apprehended the two suspects for possession of stolen property.

The two had allegedly stolen a number of items from the Fernie Rod and Gun Club, a parked grader on Coal Creek Road and various parked vehicles in and around Fernie.

RCMP officials believe the two are associated with a small group of people that move between the Crowsnest Pass and Cranbrook areas, stealing from businesses and vehicles at night.

Police said many times, items that were stolen from vehicles were not reported. Elk Valley RCMP is asking the public to report all theft, so police can track hot spots, trends, and allow officers to return stolen items if they are located.

The two suspects, both local residents, were released with conditions for a later court date. They are also banned from being in the Coal Creek area.