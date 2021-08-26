A total of 182 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the East Kootenay and the Creston Valley last week.

Data from the BC Centre For Disease Control (BCCDC) covers August 15th to 21st.

The Cranbrook and Creston areas have seen the highest number of new infections in the region, with 56 reported in each area.

Meanwhile, 32 new cases were reported in the Elk Valley, followed by 23 in and around Golden, 14 in the Kimberley area, and one in the Columbia Valley.

Just outside of the region, 153 people had contracted the virus around the Nelson area in the same seven-day span.

For comparison, just three cases were confirmed between July 11th to 17th.

Fully vaccinated people over 12 years old continue to slowly climb in number across the region. The percentage of people 12 and up who have received both doses followed by those 50 and up for the entire region can be found below:

Cranbrook: 12 and older: 67% 50 and older: 81%

Creston: 12 and older: 57% 50 and older: 71%

Fernie: 12 and older: 68% 50 and older: 80%

Golden: 12 and older: 75% 50 and older: 81%

Kimberley: 12 and older: 73% 50 and older: 84%

Windermere: 12 and older: 75% 50 and older: 84%



More: BCCDC COVID-19 data