The Area Restriction around the Ptarmigan Creek wildfire has been rescinded thanks to a downturn in weather and reduced fire activity.

BC Wildfire Service officials said there is no need at this time for the area to be restricted to the public.

The fire is still active and wildfire officials said people should still be cautious when in the area.

Ground crews will still be using service roads for suppression activity.

According to BC Wildfire officials, nearby communities may still see smoke within the fire’s perimeter over the coming weeks.