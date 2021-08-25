District of Elkford welcome sign (Supplied by Cody Fraser)

The District of Elkford’s Wildcat Days 50th Anniversary celebration has been postponed.

District staff said the decision had to be made because of the recent Provincial Health Orders restricting crowds and events.

District of Elkford staff said the safety of community members, staff and the event participants comes first.

“We sincerely apologize for any disappointment this causes and look forward to (finally) celebrating with you when it is permitted to do so.”

The event was originally scheduled for September 24th to 26th, 2021.