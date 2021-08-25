The District of Sparwood has completed a 10-target, 70-yard archery range located at the Sparwood Golf Club.

District staff said the grand opening will be at 6:00 p.m. on August 25th, 2021, where BC Games silver medalist Lane Ogden will be joined by other local youth archers for a ceremonial “ribbon shoot.”

Archery discussion and demonstrations, a youth shoot and a by-donation barbecue from Sparwood Fish and Wildlife will also be featured.

According to staff, the district of Sparwood committed a grant-in-aid to kick-off fundraising, gave legal and project management support and passed a bylaw to allow for an archery range within the area.

“The opening of the Sparwood Archery Range is yet another example of volunteers coming together,” said David Wilks, Mayor of Sparwood. “This provides yet another great facility for those who are or would like to learn about the sport of archery.”

The range cost $60,000 and was a gift from Youth Action Sparwood and it will be free to use for members of the Sparwood Fish and Wildlife Association.

District of Sparwood staff said the range will also address the needs of youth in the community, as archery was the second-highest activity of interest expressed by Sparwood youth aged 12 to 18.