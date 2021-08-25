Update (August 25th, 2021 7:45 p.m.)

Cranbrook RCMP said they have found the vehicle involved in the theft, but the suspects are still on the run.

The suspects were last seen in the Park Royal neighbourhood at approximately 3:30 p.m. after crashing their vehicle.

Police say extensive searches from numerous police agencies were unable to locate the suspects.

Cranbrook RCMP is asking people in the area to make sure vehicles are locked.

Original Story (August 25th, 2021 11:26 a.m.)

The Cranbrook RCMP is investigating a theft and flight from police.

Cranbrook RCMP officials said they received a call about a theft of bottles from a residence in the 900-block of 6th Street South.

Police said an unknown male and female went through a closed gate onto a deck and reportedly stole several bags of cans.

The RCMP said they located the suspect’s vehicle at the bottle depot, but when the officer initiated his lights, the pickup took off.

According to Cranbrook RCMP officials, the truck weaved in and out of traffic to escape the police.

The truck is described as a red Ford F-350 dually pick-up truck with a black box and doors, with license plate BHN3269.

The license plate had been reported stolen in Alberta.

Anyone who recognizes the two suspects, or sees the truck is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.