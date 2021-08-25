News Cranbrook Chamber and JCI Kootenay to host All Candidates Forum SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff August 24, 2021 Elections Canada Voting Station. (File Photo) Cranbrook’s Chamber of Commerce in partnership with JCI Kootenay will host a virtual All Candidates Forum ahead of the 2021 Federal Election. Chamber officials said the online event is scheduled for September 9th. Robin Goldsbury (L), Rana Nelson (G), Rob Morrison (C) and Wane Stetski (NDP) will be invited to answer submitted questions. The forum will have a two-hour time limit, and a maximum of 10 questions will be answered. More details about the event will be announced at a later date. More: Rob Morrison looks to keep MP position (Aug 18, 2021) More: Robin Goldsbury hoping to take MP position for the Liberal Party (Aug 19, 2021) More: Rana Nelson representing Green Party in Kootenay-Columbia (Aug 23, 2021) More: NDP seeking to retake Kootenay-Columbia with Wayne Stetski (Aug 24, 2021) Tags: Canada Election 2021Kootenay-Columbia