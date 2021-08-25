Cranbrook Chamber and JCI Kootenay to host All Candidates Forum

Cranbrook’s Chamber of Commerce in partnership with JCI Kootenay will host a virtual All Candidates Forum ahead of the 2021 Federal Election.

Chamber officials said the online event is scheduled for September 9th.

Robin Goldsbury (L), Rana Nelson (G), Rob Morrison (C) and Wane Stetski (NDP) will be invited to answer submitted questions.

The forum will have a two-hour time limit, and a maximum of 10 questions will be answered.

More details about the event will be announced at a later date.