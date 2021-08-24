District of Elkford welcome sign (Supplied by Cody Fraser)

The Elkford Aquatic Centre has reopened after the successful installation of a heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) part.

District of Elkford staff said the pool was closed from August 17th to 23rd while repairs were being made.

According to staff, the HVAC part helps regulate air temperature at the pool during the cooler months.

District staff said capacity has been reduced to 50 people, including staff, in accordance with the latest provincial health order for the Interior Health region.

Masks are once again required for everyone aged 12 and up except while swimming and entering/exiting the pool.