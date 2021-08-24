A Trail man was arrested for allegedly stealing approximately $1000.00 worth of items from a local store and claiming to be a “mystery shopper”.

Trail RCMP said a 25-year-old man allegedly used a shovel to smash the glass door to a display case in the electronics department of a local store on the 1600 block of Marcolin Drive at around 11:00 a.m. on August 16th.

According to the Trail RCMP, an employee observed the incident and alerted other employees who helped detain the man.

Once RCMP officers detained the individual, the man tried to convince the arresting officer that he was a mystery shopper sent to the store to test the store’s security.

The man is facing one count of theft and one count of mischief.