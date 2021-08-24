The Village of Canal Flats. (Supplied by Columbia Basin Trust)

The Canal Flats Village Office will be closed indefinitely due to a COVID-19 exposure.

Officials with Canal Flats said the office was closed as of Tuesday, but staff will continue to work remotely from home.

Residents can reach the Village for help at 250-349-5462 or via email at village@canalflats.ca

Water or sewage emergencies can be reported to one of the following phone numbers: 250-421-0164, 250-919-2104, 250-421-1972.