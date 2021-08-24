A suspect who has been connected with at least four thefts was arrested by Columbia Valley RCMP.

Police officials said the man was arrested last Tuesday in Radium Hot Springs after officers identified his vehicle and made a traffic stop.

In a search of the vehicle, RCMP found a Honda generator, a number of tools and a Husqvarna chainsaw that were all reported as stolen earlier in the day, along with a Naakua inflatable paddleboard that was stolen the day before.

The man was held in custody overnight and released with conditions to appear in court at a later date.

RCMP officials said an investigation into other recent thefts in the area is underway to locate the missing property and discover if there are any links with this suspect.