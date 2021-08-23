The Rotary Club of Kimberley is working on plans to rebuild the ageing walkway to Marysville Falls.

Rotary Club officials said the new walkway will be wider, safer and more accessible for people with restricted mobility, strollers and wheelchairs.

According to the Kimberley Rotary Club, the old walkway has been around for over 37 years and is at the end of its life.

The Kimberley Rotary Club is working with the City of Kimberley, an engineering firm and a contractor to ensure a successful rebuild.

Work on removing the existing walkway is expected to begin by September 7th, 2021.