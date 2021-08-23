Cranbrook Pro Rodeo organizer, Dallas Mackie was awarded a lifetime achievement award by the Canadian Pro Rodeo Association.

“It means a lot, but it isn’t just for me, it’s for the whole committee,” said Mackie.

The award was given because of Mackie’s 34 years of work putting on the rodeo.

“I really can’t even remember that far back, a group of us wanted to have a rodeo and we actually built the grounds so we could have the rodeo,” said Mackie.

Mackie was inducted into the Canadian Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in the 2020 Class as a builder.

“34+ years of commitment and dedication as a volunteer is something few can list as an accomplishment in the rodeo arena,” said Canadian Pro Rodeo Association officials. “We proudly honour Dallas Mackie as one of our 2020 Class of inductees into the Canadian Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.”

This isn’t the first time Mackie has been recognized by the Canadian Pro Rodeo Association, as she was the 2005 CPRA Committee Person of the Year.