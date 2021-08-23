Fernie’s Water Quality Advisory has been fully rescinded.

City of Fernie officials said the quality has improved to a “good” rating.

The Water Quality Advisory was initially issued on Wednesday and was escalated to a boil water notice before it was officially on Saturday. As of Monday, it is now fully lifted.

“The City of Fernie and Interior Health recommend that you run water from all faucets for at least five minutes to flush lines prior to resuming normal operations,” said Fernie officials.

Fernie noted that switching to the Fairy Creek water supply and recent weather conditions contributed to an increase in turbidity or cloudiness.