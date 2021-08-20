News More pop-up vaccine clinics coming to East Kootenay SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff August 20, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay) Vaccine clinics will be popping up throughout the East Kootenay for those still needing a vaccine. No appointments are necessary, so anyone living in the area that is eligible for a vaccine can walk in and receive a first or second dose. Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for a vaccine and people can get their second dose four weeks after their first shot. Pop-up Clinic Locations and Times: Cranbrook: – Tamarack Mall, Saturday, August 21st, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Wycliffe Exhibition Grounds, Saturday, August 21st, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – College of the Rockies, September 8th and 9th, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Creston: – Creston Farmers Market, Saturday, August 21st, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Ongoing Vaccine Clinic Times and Locations: Cranbrook: – Parkland Middle School, Monday to Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays & Thursdays: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm Kimberley: – Kimberley Health Centre, Starting, Monday, August 23rd, Monday to Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. Fernie: – Elk Valley Hospital, Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:50 p.m. Sparwood: – Sparwood Health Centre, Wednesdays from 9:10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Elkford: Elkford Community Conference Centre, Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. Creston: Creston Health Centre, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tags: CranbrookCrestonElk ValleyInterior HealthKimberley