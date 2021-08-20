Vaccine clinics will be popping up throughout the East Kootenay for those still needing a vaccine.

No appointments are necessary, so anyone living in the area that is eligible for a vaccine can walk in and receive a first or second dose.

Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for a vaccine and people can get their second dose four weeks after their first shot.

Pop-up Clinic Locations and Times:



Cranbrook:

– Tamarack Mall, Saturday, August 21st, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

– Wycliffe Exhibition Grounds, Saturday, August 21st, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

– College of the Rockies, September 8th and 9th, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Creston:

– Creston Farmers Market, Saturday, August 21st, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Ongoing Vaccine Clinic Times and Locations:

Cranbrook:

– Parkland Middle School, Monday to Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays & Thursdays: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Kimberley:

– Kimberley Health Centre, Starting, Monday, August 23rd, Monday to Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Fernie:

– Elk Valley Hospital, Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:50 p.m.

Sparwood:

– Sparwood Health Centre, Wednesdays from 9:10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Elkford:

Elkford Community Conference Centre, Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Creston:

Creston Health Centre, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.