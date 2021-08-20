Flooding in Fairmont Hot Springs on May 31st, 2020. (Supplied by Columbia Valley Search and Rescue, Facebook)

The ʔakisq̓nuk First Nation and Invermere will each receive $150,000 from the B.C. Government to help pay for flood planning.

The two are part of 38 total communities across the province set to split over $5.1-million to better prepare for mitigating and respond to emergencies.

Invermere will use its portion of the grant to conduct a risk assessment and mapping of Toby Creek. Meanwhile, the ʔakisq̓nuk First Nation will use its funding flood risk and mitigation study.

“This program is vital in helping communities prepare for local emergencies, such as floods and wildfires,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “These funds have supported emergency operations centres, emergency support services, mitigation projects, response training and cultural humility training so that First Nations and local governments can better get ahead of what might come.”

B.C. Government officials said the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund has distributed approximately $77-million to communities across the province since its introduction in 2017.

“We’ve been working hard to help communities prepare for emergencies, and this program is a great way to support local emergency preparation priorities,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness. “This is about continuing to collaborate with First Nations and local governments on emergency management and get to the root of what is needed to manage risks.”